26 Jan 2023 - Wirral Bird Club Frodsham Marsh

Published: 21st December 2022 17:33

An illustrated presentation on the Frodsham Marsh, by Bill Morton

The photograph shows Bill with a Black-crowned Heron, in Central Park, New York.

Thursday 26th January 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Bill says: "Frodsham Marsh has been my patch since I first toddled along its dusty tracks with my Mum in the early 1960s.

"I have grown up with the many changes that have occurred on the marshes over those years, some good and some bad. Frodsham Marsh has been a magnet for migrant birds and in particular rare birds over decades, and I hope to illustrate some of them on my talk.

"I'll take you through some of the developments which have created a rich network of habitats from the ‘Black Gold' (sludge), which attracts many new breeding birds for Cheshire and Wirral, to pioneer new moves north. It's an embarrassment of bird riches."

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL









