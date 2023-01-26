  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

26 Jan 2023 - Wirral Bird Club Frodsham Marsh

Published: 21st December 2022 17:33

An illustrated presentation on the Frodsham Marsh, by Bill Morton

The photograph shows Bill with a Black-crowned Heron, in Central Park, New York.

Thursday 26th January 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Bill says: "Frodsham Marsh has been my patch since I first toddled along its dusty tracks with my Mum in the early 1960s.

"I have grown up with the many changes that have occurred on the marshes over those years, some good and some bad. Frodsham Marsh has been a magnet for migrant birds and in particular rare birds over decades, and I hope to illustrate some of them on my talk.

"I'll take you through some of the developments which have created a rich network of habitats from the ‘Black Gold' (sludge), which attracts many new breeding birds for Cheshire and Wirral, to pioneer new moves north. It's an embarrassment of bird riches."

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL 

 



Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies