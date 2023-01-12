  • Bookmark this page

12 Jan 2023 - You're Invited to Wirral Met's On-campus Open Event

Published: 6th January 2023 15:21

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students on Thursday 12 January, 4.30-7pm

Thursday 12 January, 4.30-7pm

Book now to:

- Explore the college's state-of-the-art facilities -
- Take part in interactive demos -
- Speak to the college's friendly tutors and support teams -
- Meet students -
- Find out about financial support available -
- Get careers advice and make an application -

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you! Vocational courses include T Levels, Apprenticeships, short adult courses, professional qualifications, Access and University.

Whether you are looking for your next step following GCSEs and A levels, or an adult looking to change career, upskill or start your journey to university Wirral Met has you covered!

Sign Up Today to Secure Your Place

 

 

 

