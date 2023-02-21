  • Bookmark this page

21 Feb 2023 - Jojo Moyes Talk and Signing for Her New Book Someone Else's Shoes

Published: 10th January 2023 10:08

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to be welcoming Jojo Moyes back to Wirral

Jojo Moyes, author of Me Before You and The Giver of Stars will be with us at Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, at our in conversation event, followed by book signing.

Jojo Moyes's novels have sold fifty one million copies around the world, hit the Number One spot in twelve countries and have been translated into forty six languages. Her most recent novel, The Giver of Stars, was a Sunday Times Number One bestseller and Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick. 

With all the charm, wit, and emotion that readers across the world have come to love from the novels of Jojo Moyes, Someone Else's Shoes explores the power of female friendship and tells the story of two women in their forties who find their lives irrevocably altered when they accidentally swap gym bags...

21 Feb 2023 - JoJo Moyes Talk and Signing for Her New Book Someone Else's Shoes

Synopsis

Nisha Cantor and Sam Kemp are two very different women. Nisha, lives the globetrotting life of the seriously wealthy, until her husband inexplicably cuts her off entirely. She doesn't even have the shoes she was, until a moment ago, standing in. That's because Sam, struggling to keep herself and her family afloat, has accidentally taken Nisha's gym bag. Now Nisha's got nothing. And Sam's walking tall with shoes that catch eyes - and give her career an unexpected boost. Except Nisha wants her life back - and she'll start with her shoes . . .

Tickets are available from £22 and include a copy of the book. Couples' ticket option also available from £33.

The event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday 21 February 2023, at Bushell Hall, Birkenhead School, Oxton, Wirral CH43 2JD.

Linghams

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

