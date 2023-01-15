15 Jan 2023 - Serenades on Sundays
|Published: 13th January 2023 20:56
L'Orchestra dell'Arte present Serenades on Sundays
Trios for Flute, Oboe and Piano will perform at Heswall United Reformed Church.
One previous L'Orchestra dell'Arte performance.
Sunday 15th January, at 3pm to 4pm
£7 at the door, which includes tea and cake.
Enjoy some of our previous performances on our YouTube channel where you will find a wide range of music to choose from - classical, chamber, salon and music hall.
More information on our website dellarte.co.uk.
United Reformed Church
Telegraph Road
Heswall
CH60 7SE
