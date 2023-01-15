15 Jan 2023 - Serenades on Sundays

L'Orchestra dell'Arte present Serenades on Sundays

Trios for Flute, Oboe and Piano will perform at Heswall United Reformed Church.

One previous L'Orchestra dell'Arte performance.

Sunday 15th January, at 3pm to 4pm



£7 at the door, which includes tea and cake.

Enjoy some of our previous performances on our YouTube channel where you will find a wide range of music to choose from - classical, chamber, salon and music hall.

More information on our website dellarte.co.uk.

United Reformed Church

Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SE

