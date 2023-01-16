16 Jan 2023 - Parkgate Society Vice-President First Talk of the New Year

Published: 13th January 2023 22:00

A remarkable true tale of Parkgate's 19th century overseas adventurers 8pm, Monday 16 January

Anthony Annakin-Smith will speak on Statesmanship, Tragedy and Love - a remarkable true tale of Parkgate's 19th century overseas adventurers.

This is an intriguing story which begins with an interesting find in the graveyard at Neston Parish Church and leads us to Parkgate by way of British Columbia.

The next Parkgate Society events planned for 2023 are as follows:

- 20 February - Dr Trevor Evans: The Devil's Porridge: Local Munitions Production -

- 20 March - Gee Williams: A Loop in Time - The Story of Puddington -

- 17 April - Peter Bolt: Thomas Brassey: The Greatest Railway Builder in the World -

- 15 May - Sir David Dalton: The NHS - a Prescription for Improvement : a personal view from an ex-NHS Trust Chief Executive, Parkgate -

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

