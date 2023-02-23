  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

23 Feb 2023 - Wirral Bird Club - Life Over 1,000 Feet

Published: 13th January 2023 22:17

Wirral Bird Club present Life Over 1,000 Feet - An illustrated presentation by Keith Offord

 The attached photograph, of a Black Grouse, was taken by Keith.

Thursday 23rd February 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Keith says: "The uplands of Britain represent a major stronghold for wildlife, often because of their inaccessibility and lack of intensive cultivation. However, to consider "upland" as one habitat would understate hugely the fantastic diversity to be found at this altitude.

From Pied Flycatchers in ancient oak woodlands to Merlins on the high moors, this talk explores the various habitats and the wildlife to be found within. I spend a significant proportion of each year monitoring breeding raptors for Natural Resources Wales.

This task takes me to some of the most remote parts of the Welsh moors and, with the help of a selection of high quality images, this talk examines a wide range of upland wildlife and debates some of the key conservation issues."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies