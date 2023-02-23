23 Feb 2023 - Wirral Bird Club - Life Over 1,000 Feet

Published: 13th January 2023 22:17

Wirral Bird Club present Life Over 1,000 Feet - An illustrated presentation by Keith Offord

The attached photograph, of a Black Grouse, was taken by Keith.

Thursday 23rd February 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Keith says: "The uplands of Britain represent a major stronghold for wildlife, often because of their inaccessibility and lack of intensive cultivation. However, to consider "upland" as one habitat would understate hugely the fantastic diversity to be found at this altitude.

From Pied Flycatchers in ancient oak woodlands to Merlins on the high moors, this talk explores the various habitats and the wildlife to be found within. I spend a significant proportion of each year monitoring breeding raptors for Natural Resources Wales.

This task takes me to some of the most remote parts of the Welsh moors and, with the help of a selection of high quality images, this talk examines a wide range of upland wildlife and debates some of the key conservation issues."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

