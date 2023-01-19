19 Jan 2023 - Discover Beastly Liverpool with Neston Civic Society

Published: 17th January 2023 10:23

An informative, amusing collection of true stories and legends about animals in Liverpool and Wirral

Neston Civic Society welcome entertaining speaker Ken Pye for the first meeting of 2023, to present his informative, amusing collection of true stories and legends about Beastly Liverpool.

Visitors are very welcome. Complimentary coffee, tea and biscuits will be served.

Speaker, Ken Pye.

Thursday 19th January, at 7.30 p.m

You can find more about Neston Civic Society on our website: https://nestoncivicsociety.uk/.

Sculpture of a guide dog, by the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton, where the Guide Dogs for the Blind was first established.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Pargate Road

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.