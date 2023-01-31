31 Jan 2023 - Home Instead to Host Recruitment Café at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:20

The informal recruitment event allows you to chat through opportunities local to Neston

Home Instead invite you to join them to find out about their latest career opportunities. They say: "Pop in and have coffee and cake on us!"

On Tuesday, 31 January, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, chat to Home Instead at The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

