20 Mar 2023 - Linghams In Conversation with Dr Louise Newson

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome Dr Louise Newson to Chester Storyhouse

We are thrilled to be working with Booka Bookshop in Oswestry to bring you this one-off event with Dr Louise Newson in conversation at Chester Storyhouse.

This will be an hour-long in-conversation event at Chester Storyhouse, followed by Q&A with pre-submitted questions from the audience. Questions will be collated at the time of your booking. There will then be a signing at the end of the event.

Synopsis

Every woman experiences the menopause, so why does it remain such a taboo?

Dr Louise Newson is the UK's leading medical expert on the menopause; the doctor "who kick started the menopause revolution". Having transformed the lives of hundreds and thousands of women and their families through her work, Louise is determined to help even more women thrive, to debunk myths and break taboos, and to educate everyone - including men - about the menopause.

Having worked as a GP and opened a specialist menopause clinic, building a wealth of knowledge from first-hand experience of treating perimenopausal and menopausal women, Dr Newson is the go-to guru on the menopause. In this definitive guide to the menopause, Dr Newson lays out everything women need to know to understand and reclaim their power during this stage of their life: what to expect, how to manage it, and what help is available.

Drawing upon exclusive research, case studies and years of experience, The Definitive Guide to the Perimenopause and Menopause will share Dr Newson's expertise on the science behind the menopause and a range of medical and lifestyle changes that could help you, including:

The key facts about hormones



The essential guide to HRT



Navigating an early menopause



Exercising and the menopause

Eating for a better menopause



Taking care of your mental health during the menopause



Real women's menopause experiences



Expert views from specialists Julia Samuel, Joe Wicks, Dr Rupy Aujla, and many more

This essential guide will leave you with a clear understanding of what perimenopause and menopause is, how it can affect your health, relationships and career and it will arm you with the knowledge and tools to thrive through this vital phase of our lives.

Tickets are available from £29.50 and include a copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 20 March 2023, at Chester Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

