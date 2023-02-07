7 Feb 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning
|Published: 30th January 2023 11:25
Banish the winter gloom with Ness Neighbours, all are welcome
Tuesday 7 February, 10.00am to 12.00pm
For only £3.00 come and enjoy proper coffee and homemade cakes, in friendly company, at Ness Neighbours' coffee morning. Free parking too!
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT
