18 Mar 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Perform Mendelssohn's Elijah
|Published: 1st February 2023 18:44
Saturday, 18 March 2023
'Early Bird' tickets are £12 ans are available from choir members, or online at TryBooking.com.
Tickets on the door will cost £15.
Under 19s and Students with ID can go free of charge.
The performance will begin at 7.30pm prompt
There will be an twenty-minute interval when refreshments will be available.
St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ
