18 Mar 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Perform Mendelssohn's Elijah

Published: 1st February 2023 18:44

Birkenhead Choral Society will perform Mendelssohn's Elijah, with Soloists and Organ accompaniment

 18 Mar 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Perform Mendelssohn's Elijah

Saturday, 18 March 2023

'Early Bird' tickets are £12 ans are available from choir members, or online at TryBooking.com.

Tickets on the door will cost £15.

Under 19s and Students with ID can go free of charge.

The performance will begin at 7.30pm prompt

There will be an twenty-minute interval when refreshments will be available.

St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ 

 

 

 

