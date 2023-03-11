11 Mar 2023 - Anton Du Beke Book Talk and Signing

Linghams Booksellers to host Anton Du Beke book talk and signing, at The Neston Club By royal invitation, join us to celebrate The Royal Show as Anton Du Beke visits Parkgate with his latest book.

Synopsis

Prodigal son and loyal daughter...

The Forsyth Variety Company has been given the opportunity of a lifetime - to entertain Her Majesty at 1962's Royal Variety Performance.

Keen to rehearse, the company heads to the Seagate Theatre under the tutelage of the company's owner, Ed Forsyth. This is Ed's last hoorah before retiring and he's keen to leave on a high. But his son, Cal, has absconded, leaving his twin sister, Evie, to help manage the company after their mother's death. Hoping to display her best trapeze performance ever, she's also desperate that the entire troupe should succeed. If only her father hadn't brought in another old-timer... Billy Rich has come all the way from Hollywood, invited to be their main star. Billy is full of bluster and ego and his much younger wife, the mysterious Magdalene, doesn't help.

Can this troupe of old-time crooners, dancing girls and magicians possibly pull this off? Especially when they must compete with the 1960's rebellious new bands and revolutionary music? Abandoned by her brother, Evie has no idea if she'll ever be able to wrestle the troupe into a show fit for a queen.

But as the theatrical group heads towards a royal deadline like no other, Cal returns out of the blue to introduce a song that could change the world. Is he here to help, or are his motivations darker? As the company descends into illicit romance, family intrigue and foul crimes, rehearsals begin to unravel. Can they really do this?

Cal thinks he has the answer, if only the troupe can believe in him.

Because the queen's show must go on...

Tickets are available from £18.99 and include a copy of the book. £12 of the ticket price is redeemable against purchase of the book on the day. Online charges apply.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 1pm on Saturday, 11 March 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

