24 Mar 2023 - Folk, Blues and Beyond Night in Burton

Published: 7th February 2023 16:15

Local group Simple Folk regularly host acoustic music evenings, that are sure to get the weekend off to a great start

Come along to sing, play, listen...and drink. All talents welcome.

Burton Sports and Social Club, behind Gladstone Village Hall, provides the perfect safe, informal setting, where Simple Folk will act as hosts throughout the evening, Friday 24 March, 7.30pm to 11pm.

Look out for similar acoustic music nights at the end of every month.

These evenings provide a wonderful opportunity to make and play music, listen to others or just relax at the bar. There are many talented folk in the local community, some involved in other activities; bowls, snooker, cricket, tennis, who also like to sing or play.

The club has excellent facilities including a PA system (with mikes, leads, etc all provided) and a well-stocked bar.

Your hosts 'Simple Folk', are a local band of musicians comprising Nigel Spencer, Patrick Kearney, George and Alan Blackburn. They have an eclectic repertoire but focus on Irish and English folk and popular melodic songs with harmony and interesting solos.

Friday 24 March, 7.30pm to 11pm



For more information you may contact Alan on 07935 687024, or Nigel on 07941 672610.

Sports & Social Club

Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5TH

