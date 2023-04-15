  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
13-15 Apr 2023 - NADAS Annual Art Exhibition

Published: 8th February 2023 17:11

The Neston and District Art Society Annual Exhibition of Arts and Crafts

 NADAS Annual Art Exhibition

Thursday 13 to Saturday, 15 April 2023

After the successful return of the society's annual exhibition in 2022, the town hall will once again be filled in 2023, with wonderful creations dreamed up by Neston artists.

Enjoy browsing the artwork exhibited and maybe buy a piece to carry on admiring it at home.

Refreshments will be available and there is free parking available in the town centre.

Admission is free, with paintings and crafts available to buy.

- Thursday 13 April, 10am to 4pm -
- Friday 14 April, 10am to 4pm -
- Saturday 15 April, 10am to 3pm -

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

More information about NADAS

 

 

