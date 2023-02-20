20 Feb 2023 - The Parkgate Society Talk The Devil's Porridge

The next meeting of the Parkgate Society will take place at The Neston Club, Parkgate, 8.00 pm on Monday 20 February. Doors open at 7.30 pm.

Trevor Evans returns to the Parkgate Society to give a talk about 'The Devil's Porridge and other Explosive Entities', a story of the efforts of two people, largely forgotten by history - a Law Lord and a self-taught Engineer - to provide the materials needed to win the Great War.

The talk touches on the great munitions factory complex, just across the Flintshire border at Queensferry/Sandycroft, which contributed much to the war effort and provided materials that, in turn, were processed to make what Sir Arthur Conan Doyle called "The Devil's Porridge".

Mixing the Devil's Porridge

8.00 pm on Monday 20 February

In retirement, Dr Trevor Evans, originally a chemical engineer by profession, returned to the study of History (his favourite school subject), by enrolling to take an MA in Slavery Studies in the History department at Liverpool University, which led to his interest in sugar slavery, about which he talked to the Parkgate Society (The Bittersweet Story of Sugar) before the pandemic.

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

