The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
3 Apr 2023 - Antiques Roadshow Expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan Book Event

Published: 16th February 2023 17:08

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan 

Ronnie has overcome a heart-breaking start in life to achieve great success and no one deserves it more.

For decades, Ronnie Archer-Morgan has brought to life the fascinating, often surprising backstories behind our most cherished heirlooms and household objects on the Antiques Roadshow. Now, he tells his own unlikely story.

 Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-MorganCredit: Romas Foord

Synopsis

Born in the fifties to a Sierra Leonean mother battling mental health problems, Ronnie spent his childhood in and out of care. After difficult beginnings, marked by abuse, racism and brushes with both criminals and the police, he got into music, managing to get DJ gigs and, later, worked as a celebrity hairdresser for Vidal Sassoon and Smile in the height of seventies London.

A flair for spotting antiques led him to start his own Knightsbridge gallery, ultimately becoming one of the most respected figures in the industry, culminating in a regular spot as an expert on the nation's Sunday favourite, Antiques Roadshow.

Told with rich warmth, this is an extraordinary journey from deprivation and abuse to adventure and success against the odds - with stories of the incredible objects which shaped the way.

‘A surprising story, like many of the objects he appraises on the Antiques Roadshow' - Kate Adie, broadcaster and bestselling author

'A fascinating, rollercoaster read, very well told.' - Times

'What a dude, what a life!' - Fiona Bruce

'Brilliant...a mercurial memoir of a meritorious life.' - Lemn Sissay

Tickets are available from £13 and include a copy of the book. Couples tickets are £18 and include one copy of the book.

The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 3 April 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

