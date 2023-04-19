19 Apr 2023 - Gary Murphy Performs at The Neston Club

Published: 20th February 2023 12:08

Your chance to listen to the incredible and versatile skills of one of the UK's finest guitar players in the intimate setting of The Neston Club

As part of the Neston Music Festival, Gary will perform many of his different guitar styles, playing music that transcends through the years. Listen out for his truly stunning version of Duelling Banjos- it has to be heard and seen to be believed.

Currently a resident artist in the world-famous Cavern Club in Liverpool; Gary continues to perform regularly in venues throughout the UK including as a solo artist, with a live band, and in large scale productions including his Guitar Legends concerts which have been performed in theatres throughout the UK.

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, at 8pm



Tickets are £10, plus booking fee, and can be purchased by clicking through on the image above, or via the link below.

Parkgate Clubhouse

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

