  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

19 Apr 2023 - Gary Murphy Performs at The Neston Club

Published: 20th February 2023 12:08

Your chance to listen to the incredible and versatile skills of one of the UK's finest guitar players in the intimate setting of The Neston Club

As part of the Neston Music Festival, Gary will perform many of his different guitar styles, playing music that transcends through the years. Listen out for his truly stunning version of Duelling Banjos- it has to be heard and seen to be believed.

Currently a resident artist in the world-famous Cavern Club in Liverpool; Gary continues to perform regularly in venues throughout the UK including as a solo artist, with a live band, and in large scale productions including his Guitar Legends concerts which have been performed in theatres throughout the UK.

19 Apr 2023 - Gary Murphy Performs at The Neston Club

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, at 8pm

Tickets are £10, plus booking fee, and can be purchased by clicking through on the image above, or via the link below.

Book Your Tickets Today

The Parkgate Clubhouse

Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies