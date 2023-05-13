19 Apr - 13 May 2023 - The Neston Music Festival 2023

Published: 20th February 2023 15:12

Spring is time for Neston's celebration of all forms of music

The Neston Music Festival has been bringing a celebration of all forms of music to this wonderful town since 2017, and the 2023 programme looks as inviting as ever. This year, the festival will run from Wednesday, 19 April to Saturday, 13 May, and offers a wide variety of musical experiences for anyone to support and enjoy.

Flint Male Voice Choir during one of their powerful performances.

Wednesday, 19 April to Saturday, 13 May

Some wonderful acts will be entertaining the masses at various locations, including The Neston Club on Station Road in Parkgate and the Neston & Parkgate United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road, Neston.

Established in 2017 by local music enthusiasts, the festival has been held every year only interrupted for two years by Coronavirus.

The programme of events is available to view on the '2023 Festival' section of the website nestonmusicfestival.org.uk. Details of how and where to buy tickets will be published on the website and on paper copies of the programme, available in local shops and business premises.

Although a Neston-named festival, all are welcome and indeed encouraged to attend, of course. The impressive 17-piece Northern Rhythm Big Band on stage.

One of the organisers, Mark White, tells us more: "Kicking off the festival on Wednesday 19th April at the Neston Club is the incredible guitar legend, Gary Murphy. A world class guitarist, Gary will take you on a journey of different guitar styles with his unique one man show.

"There are two world class pianists to go and see in Jill Crossland (Parish Church on 23rd April) and Dale Storr at the Neston Club on 10th May. Thelma Handy (principal violin with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic) is performing with her quartet at the United Reformed Church in Parkgate Road and they are also hosting the Wirral Symphony Brass (22nd April).

"The Flint Male voice choir are performing at the Parish church on 13th May.

"The Neston Civic Hall is open again and that's the venue for the incredible 17 piece Northern Rhythm Big Band who present their "In the Mood" concert, a celebration of Big Band music featuring many of Glen Millers greatest tunes.

"The Town Hall hosts the fabulous Music Group "Casablanca Steps" on 28th April and there is a Festival Choral Evensong at the Parish Church on 23rd April."

Pprincipal violin with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Thelma Handy, will perform with her quartet.

The organisers hope there is something for everyone in the jam-packed programme.

Full details are available on the website, or for further information you may contact Mark White by phone on 0151 6487212, or 078555 12008.

