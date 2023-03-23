23 Mar 2023 - UK Travels with a Wildlife Camera with Wirral Bird Club

Published: 20th February 2023 17:09

Wirral Bird Club to host this illustrated presentation by David Tolliday

Wildlife in a range of habitats including a local Cheshire Farm, by the roadside, RSPB Coombes Valley, Red Kites at Gigrin Farm, Seals at Donna Nook, Farne Islands, Dunbar and Bass Rock. This includes mainly birds, but also flowers, mammals and insects.

This talk is mainly about the wildlife, and how some of the pictures were taken, but can include photographic techniques if required.

The attached photograph, of a male Pied Flycatcher, was taken by David.

Thursday 23rd March 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.