16 Mar 2023 - Neston Flower Society Presents Blooming Responsibility

Neston Flower Society welcomes Demonstrator Jaqueline Owen from Nantwich with 'Blooming Responsibility'

Neston Flower Society display from June 2022.

The demonstration will start at 10.30 am. The doors will be open from 9.30 am, for coffee.

Visitors are very welcome, entry costs £5.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

