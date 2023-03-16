  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
16 Mar 2023 - Neston Flower Society Presents Blooming Responsibility

Published: 20th February 2023 17:22

Neston Flower Society welcomes Demonstrator Jaqueline Owen from Nantwich with 'Blooming Responsibility'

Neston Flower Society display from June 2022.Neston Flower Society display from June 2022.

 

The demonstration will start at 10.30 am. The doors will be open from 9.30 am, for coffee.

Visitors are very welcome, entry costs £5.

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE 

