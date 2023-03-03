  • Bookmark this page

3 Mar 2023 - Neston Celebrates World Day of Prayer

Published: 20th February 2023 18:20

Our local committee participate in this international event every year

On Friday, 3 March 2023, Neston will celebrate World Day of Prayer.

World Day of Prayer 2023

Each local church has a representative on the local WDP committee, and this is an inter-church annual event. All the churches take part in hosting a service on a rota basis.

This year ‘Life Church', Neston, is the venue for the service for our district.

There are many other services in Wirral and Cheshire, people can find other venues on the dedicated website: wwdp.org.uk.

The World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church organisation which enables us to hear the thoughts of Christian people from all parts of the world: their hopes, concerns and prayers. The Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 120 countries, and is the largest global ecumenical act of praise and worship.

This year the Theme is; "I have heard about your faith" and has been prepared by the Christian women of Taiwan.

An island rich in natural resources and culturally diverse, the Christian people of Taiwan share the issues they face, geographically, politically and socially and also their hopes for the future. This year, Taiwanese Christians are sending blessings around the world with the service they have prepared.

The local WDP Committee invite you to join us, as together with members of all our local churches we give thanks for the beautiful island and people of Taiwan and encourage one another in our faith just as the Apostle Paul did in his letters.

For further information and resources, together with details of other services in our area, see the WDP website: wwdp.org.uk.

Life Church
38 Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RA

 

 

