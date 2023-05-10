10 May 2023 - Pianist Dale Storr Performs for Neston Music Festival

Published: 21st February 2023 11:38

Dale Storr brings the evocative music of New Orleans to The Neston Club

Described by Jazz Journal magazine as the "piano man's piano man..." and "a national treasure", Dale Storr's musical journey has now brought him recognition as one of the UK's leading exponents of New Orleans piano.

10th May 2023, at 7.30 pm

Inspired by his parents' record collection of early Rhythm n' Blues and Rock 'n' Roll, the evocative music of New Orleans quickly became a passion for the young pianist. He immersed himself into the styles of heroes like Dr.John, James Booker, Professor Longhair, Allen Toussaint, Fats Domino and Huey ‘Piano' Smith to name but a few.

His piano studies took him to Sheffield where he established himself as a highly sought-after pianist backing many top blues stars from the UK and America. However, the music of his beloved New Orleans was always going to take precedence and from 2008 Dale went solo with his now acclaimed ‘Sounds of New Orleans' show.

Tickets are £10, plus the booking fee, and can be purchased by clicking through on the image above, or via the link below.

Parkgate Clubhouse

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.