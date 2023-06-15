15 Jun 2023 - NEW DATE Linghams bring Lisa Nandy MP to Heswall

Published: 17th March 2023 10:01

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome Lisa Nandy MP

Named Observer Book if the Day, Lisa has written a "persuasive manifesto for a better Britain."

Britain is in crisis. This timely book by one of the stars of frontline politics shows a way out.

In this brilliant and accessible intervention, Lisa Nandy reveals how Britain can leave behind the mess in which we find ourselves. All In charts a course towards a fairer, more equal, more prosperous country by drawing on the greatest asset we have - each other.

Synopsis

Rapid global changes, political division and economic crisis have left Britain reeling. For decades, large swathes of the country have been shut out, condemned to low productivity, underinvestment and managed decline, and stripped of their voice. With most major cities now beset with high housing costs, air pollution and congestion, even the ‘winners' are losing.

All In shows how, by handing power and resources to people with a stake in the outcome, Britain can draw on the talent, assets and potential in every part of the country and start firing on all cylinders again. Finding strength rather than fear in our differences, it reimagines the relationship between people and government so that all of us can play our part in meeting the challenges of our age and rebuilding Britain the only way that works - together.

Lucid, clear-eyed and hopeful, this book sets out how we restore values, energy and direction to our politics and offers a glimpse of the alternative future that remains within our grasp.

Tickets are available from £11, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night. Couples' tickets are £17 and include one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday, 15 June 2023, at the Linghams' shop on Telepgraph Road in Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers 248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Wirral

CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

