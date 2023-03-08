8 Mar 2023 - Author Bonnie Garmus Coming to Parkgate

Published: 27th February 2023 16:57

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome Bonnie Garmus to The Neston Club

Author Bonnie Garmus is launching the paperback version of her book Lessons in Chemistry: one of the best-selling books of 2022.

Your ability to change everything - including yourself - starts here.

Synopsis

Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there is no such thing.

But it's the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute take a very unscientific view of equality. Except for one: Calvin Evans; the lonely, brilliant Nobel-prize-nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with-of all things-her mind. True chemistry results.

But like science, life is unpredictable. Which is why a few years later, Elizabeth Zott finds herself not only a single mother but the reluctant star of America's most beloved cooking show Supper at Six. Elizabeth's unusual approach to cooking (‘combine one tablespoon acetic acid with a pinch of sodium chloride') proves revolutionary. But as her following grows, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn't just teaching women to cook. She's daring them to change the status quo.

Meet the unconventional, uncompromising Elizabeth Zott.

Tickets are available from £10, which includes a copy of the book. Couples' tickets are from £18, including one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, 8 March 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

