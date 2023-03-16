  • Bookmark this page

Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
View a map of Neston Map of Neston

16 Mar 2023 - Explore the History of Leahurst with Neston Civic Society

Published: 2nd March 2023 12:25

For the March gathering of the Neston Civic Society, discover the history of Leahurst

On Thursday 16 March, Professor Rob Smith will talk about the history of Leahurst, the University of Liverpool's School of Veterinary Science, on Chester High Road.

Leahurst is where veterinary students are trained, animals are treated, and research is conducted.

The Leahurst campus of the University of Liverpool, as pictured on their website.The Leahurst campus of the University of Liverpool, as pictured on their website.

Thursday, 16 March 2023, at 7.30 pm

This talk replaces the previously advertised film and talk about Lady Hamilton, from James Chalmers, who is now unable to attend.

Visitors are welcome.

Complimentary coffee, tea and biscuits will be served.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

 

