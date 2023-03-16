16 Mar 2023 - Explore the History of Leahurst with Neston Civic Society

Published: 2nd March 2023 12:25

For the March gathering of the Neston Civic Society, discover the history of Leahurst

On Thursday 16 March, Professor Rob Smith will talk about the history of Leahurst, the University of Liverpool's School of Veterinary Science, on Chester High Road.

Leahurst is where veterinary students are trained, animals are treated, and research is conducted.

The Leahurst campus of the University of Liverpool, as pictured on their website.

Thursday, 16 March 2023, at 7.30 pm

This talk replaces the previously advertised film and talk about Lady Hamilton, from James Chalmers, who is now unable to attend.

Visitors are welcome.

Complimentary coffee, tea and biscuits will be served.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Community Hall

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.