  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

7 Mar 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Published: 3rd March 2023 14:04

Come and relax with unlimited cups of real coffee, home baked cakes and good company.

coffee cup

Tuesday 7 March, 10 am to 12 pm 

A friendly reminder to all: Tuesday 7th March is the date of the next Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning.

 Added attractions include a Fairtrade display, and details of the dedication of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Tree, as well as arrangements to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

As always, 10 am to 12 pm in Ness Village Hall.

Free parking.

Newcomers welcome.

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies