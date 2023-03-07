7 Mar 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Come and relax with unlimited cups of real coffee, home baked cakes and good company.

Tuesday 7 March, 10 am to 12 pm

A friendly reminder to all: Tuesday 7th March is the date of the next Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning.

Added attractions include a Fairtrade display, and details of the dedication of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Tree, as well as arrangements to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

As always, 10 am to 12 pm in Ness Village Hall.

Free parking.

Newcomers welcome.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

