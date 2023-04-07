7 Apr 2023 - Neston Easter Market on Good Friday

Published: 6th March 2023 16:08

Hop and spring into Easter at the special Good Friday market

With musical entertainment and free activities for the kids, Neston Town Council have announced that this year's Easter Market will be held on Good Friday, 7th April.

Biscuit decorating with The Wooden Spoonful will be at Neston Easter Market.

Friday, 7 March 2023, from 8 am to 2 pm

In addition to the wonderful outdoor Friday Market, the new Artisan Food & Craft Market will also be launching, held inside the Town Hall. It will run on an ongoing basis to coincide with each of the special Friday market events. Please keep an eye on the council website neston.org.uk or the market traders' Facebook page ‘Neston Markets' for further dates and updates.

Providing musical entertainment at the Good Friday market will be the Port Sunlight Sea Dogs, with their rousing sea shanties and songs of the sea; see them on the market square from 10 am. They are an act not to be missed and the council are delighted that they have agreed to perform.

The Port Sunlight Sea Dogs.

Neston Town Council, say: "There will be a variety of delicious treats for the Easter weekend, plenty of bargains to be had and you can even take a break for a drink and a bite to eat while you soak up the atmosphere and listen to the wonderful harmonies, haunting ballads and exuberant choruses from the Sea Dogs, with a touch of humour thrown in for good measure."

From 9 am, there will be free face painting for children out on the market square, and a free-to-enter Easter Egg Trail. Every entrant wins a small prize from Neston Town Council, which is being provided by The Great British Bakehouse.

The Wooden Spoonful will be offering a biscuit decorating activity for children, plus councillors will be running a charity book stall and will be handing out the entry forms and prizes for the Easter Egg trail.

We think this all sounds egg-cellent and we look forward to seeing you there.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.