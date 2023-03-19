19 Mar 2023 - Música Latina Classical Guitar
|Published: 7th March 2023 21:04
Music for classical guitar by Latin American women composers
Sunday, 19 March 2023, from 3pm
Sunday Serenades will be brought to you by Eleanor Kelly on classical guitar, performing pieces composed by María Luisa Anido, Clarice Assad, and Violeta Parra.
Tickets are £7 on the door, which includes tea/coffee and cake.
Heswall United Reformed Church
199 Telegraph Road
CH60 7SE
