19 Mar 2023 - Música Latina Classical Guitar

Published: 7th March 2023 21:04

Music for classical guitar by Latin American women composers

Sunday, 19 March 2023, from 3pm



Sunday Serenades will be brought to you by Eleanor Kelly on classical guitar, performing pieces composed by María Luisa Anido, Clarice Assad, and Violeta Parra.

Tickets are £7 on the door, which includes tea/coffee and cake.

Heswall United Reformed Church

199 Telegraph Road

CH60 7SE

