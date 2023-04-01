  • Bookmark this page

1 Apr 2023 - Wirral Community Choir's Upcoming Concert Moves to Heswall Venue

Published: 14th March 2023 16:16

The April event will still go ahead, at the Methodist Church in Heswall

Wirral Community Choir were due to perform their concert at Neston Civic Hall, but the venue has now been moved to Heswall Methodist Church on Telepgraph Road, in Heswall.

Ticket holders will proactively be notified directly

Credit: Google.Credit: Google.

 

 

Saturday, 1st April at 7.30pm, doors will open at 7pm

 For further information, please contact Jill on 0151 336 7528.

Heswall Methodist Church
89 Telegraph Rd
Heswall
CH60 0AE

 

 


 
 
Comments

