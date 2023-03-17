  • Bookmark this page

17 Mar 2023 - Transform Trade Big Brew

Published: 15th March 2023 14:21

Neston Fairtrade Town Group are hosting a Transform Trade Big Brew event, this Friday

There is a warm reception waiting when you call in to Neston Methodist Church on Friday morning, for 'Coffee, Cake and Chat'.

Credit: Jerry Hutchinson. Pictured is Margaret Heibel waering the Transform Trade-branded T-shirt, which is the new name for Traidcraft Exchange.Credit: Jerry Hutchinson. Pictured is Margaret Heibel waering the Transform Trade-branded T-shirt, which is the new name for Traidcraft Exchange.
Friday, 17th March, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

We will have an information stall and will also be selling Fairtrade Meaningful Chocolate Easter Eggs.

This replaces the 'end of Fairtrade Fortnight' event, postponed from 10th March, due to very wintery conditions.

Neston Methodist Church
Park Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 3RB 

 

 

