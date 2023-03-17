17 Mar 2023 - Transform Trade Big Brew

Published: 15th March 2023 14:21

Neston Fairtrade Town Group are hosting a Transform Trade Big Brew event, this Friday

There is a warm reception waiting when you call in to Neston Methodist Church on Friday morning, for 'Coffee, Cake and Chat'.

Credit: Jerry Hutchinson. Pictured is Margaret Heibel waering the Transform Trade-branded T-shirt, which is the new name for Traidcraft Exchange. Credit: Jerry Hutchinson. Pictured is Margaret Heibel waering the Transform Trade-branded T-shirt, which is the new name for Traidcraft Exchange.

Friday, 17th March, between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

We will have an information stall and will also be selling Fairtrade Meaningful Chocolate Easter Eggs.

This replaces the 'end of Fairtrade Fortnight' event, postponed from 10th March, due to very wintery conditions.

Neston Methodist Church

Park Street

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 3RB

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.