27 Apr 2023 - Linghams Invite Three Ladies of Crime to The Neston Club

Published: 18th March 2023 20:30

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome three ladies of crime.

Clare Mackintosh, Louise Candlish and Lisa Jewell join Linghams and the live audience to chat all things crime and the storylines for each of their three books.

Louise Candlish - The Only Suspect (Hardback)

Clare Mackintosh - The Last Party (Paperback)

Lisa Jewell - The Family Remains (Paperback)

Synopsis

Synopses of the three books can be read on Linghams' website, before you apply for tickets.

Tickets are available from £15 and include a copy of one of the authors' books.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday, 27 April 2023, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

