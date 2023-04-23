  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
- PetPals Wirral West
23 Apr 2023 - Scarlatti, Bach & Beethoven Piano Recital

Published: 21st March 2023 18:25

Piano Recital by internationally renowned pianist Jill Crossland 

 23 Apr 2023 - Scarlatti, Bach & Beethoven Piano Recital

Sunday 23 April, at 2.30 pm

For our concert in Neston Parish Church, on April 23rd - St George's Day and Shakespeare's Birthday, we are lucky enough to be visited by pianist Jill Crossland from Leeds.

Yorkshire born, Jill studied piano at the Royal Northern College of Music, winning a prestigious scholarship for further study in Vienna. She travels widely, giving concerts all over Europe and the UK, and we are so pleased that she is able to come and play for us as part of our Neston Music Festival.

Tickets, £10, available from The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.

All proceeds go to Parish Funds.

 St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

