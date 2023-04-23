23 Apr 2023 - Scarlatti, Bach & Beethoven Piano Recital

Published: 21st March 2023 18:25

Piano Recital by internationally renowned pianist Jill Crossland

Sunday 23 April, at 2.30 pm



For our concert in Neston Parish Church, on April 23rd - St George's Day and Shakespeare's Birthday, we are lucky enough to be visited by pianist Jill Crossland from Leeds.

Yorkshire born, Jill studied piano at the Royal Northern College of Music, winning a prestigious scholarship for further study in Vienna. She travels widely, giving concerts all over Europe and the UK, and we are so pleased that she is able to come and play for us as part of our Neston Music Festival.

Tickets, £10, available from The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop at The Cross in Neston, or at the door.

All proceeds go to Parish Funds.

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

The Cross

Neston

CH64 9TZ

