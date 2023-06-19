19 Jun 2023 - Reverend Richard Coles Book Talk and Signing

Published: 27th March 2023 17:33

The team at Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome one of their favourites back to Wirral: Reverend Richard Coles Rev Coles does say he loves popping to Wirral and this time it's with his new book; join them for a fun-filled evening!

Richard Coles is a writer, broadcaster, and Anglican priest. He co-presents Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4 and appears, from time to time, on television shows QI, Have I Got News For You, and Would I Lie To You? He has won Christmas Masterchef, and Celebrity Mastermind twice, and captained Leeds to victory in Christmas University Challenge in 2019. A contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, he scored a lamentably low mark for a Paso Doble.

He writes regularly for the Sunday Times, and is the author of half a dozen books, including a bestselling autobiography, Fathomless Riches, and the bereavement bestseller The Madness of Grief, after the death of his partner, David Coles. Murder Before Evensong, the first book in the Canon Clement Mystery series, was an instant number one Sunday Times bestseller.

Credit: Facebook @ReverendRichardColes.

Synopsis



After his debut with Murder Before Evensong, character Canon Clement returns in this new novel from number one Sunday Times bestselling author and all-around national treasure: the Reverend Richard Coles.

Canon Daniel Clement is back... and so are his mother Audrey, the inhabitants of Champton and - of course - Cosmo and Hilda, Daniel's beloved dachshunds.

It's been a few months since murder tore apart the community of Champton. As Canon Daniel Clement tries to steady his flock, the parish is joined with Upper and Lower Badsaddle, bringing a new tide of unwanted change.

But church politics soon become the least of Daniel's problems. His mother - headstrong, fearless Audrey - is obviously up to something, something she is determined to keep from him. And she is not the only one.

And then all hell breaks loose when murder returns to Champton in the form of a shocking ritualistic killing...

Reviews

‘Whodunnit fans can give praise and rejoice' - Ian Rankin

‘Charming and funny' - Observer

‘Even better than I knew it would be' - India Knight

‘The unlikely heir to Barbara Pym' - Telegraph

‘Quintessentially English' - Sunday Express

‘Beautifully written, charming, funny, intelligent and mordant too‘ - Sunday Times

‘Like a walk in the country on a warm summer's evening' - Janice Hallett

‘A brilliant crime romp' - Woman's Weekly

Tickets are available from £20 and include a copy of the book. Couples' tickets are £30 and include one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 19 June 2023, at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa - Torintone Suite, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.