13 May 2023 - Flint Male Voice Choir

Published: 31st March 2023 21:03

The well-known Flint Male Voice Choir is always welcome in Neston. 

The Flint Male Voice Choir is an old-established group, well-known throughout this part of the world. We are happy to welcome them to Neston again, and look forward to an evening of pure pleasure, with well-loved favourites and also some modern songs. Something for everyone!

13 May 2023 - Flint Male Voice Choir

Saturday 13 May at 7.30 pm

Refreshments will be available. Tickets cost £10, and are available to purchase from The Blue Bicycle, The Cross, Neston, or at the door. 

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ

 

 

 

