13 May 2023 - Flint Male Voice Choir
|Published: 31st March 2023 21:03
The well-known Flint Male Voice Choir is always welcome in Neston.
The Flint Male Voice Choir is an old-established group, well-known throughout this part of the world. We are happy to welcome them to Neston again, and look forward to an evening of pure pleasure, with well-loved favourites and also some modern songs. Something for everyone!
Saturday 13 May at 7.30 pm
Refreshments will be available. Tickets cost £10, and are available to purchase from The Blue Bicycle, The Cross, Neston, or at the door.
St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ
