Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
27 Apr 2023 - Wirral Bird Club Talks RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 2nd April 2023 20:58

An illustrated presentation by a reserve team member.

The RSPB has had a presence on the Dee Estuary for 40 years, and the Burton Mere Wetlands reserve is going from strength to strength since it opened in 2011.

New breeders such as Avocet, Cattle and Great Egret, Marsh Harrier, Bittern, plus Bearded Tit, are just the icing on the huge success in increasing breeding numbers upon the reserve of ‘endangered' UK breeding species, such as Lapwing, Redshank and Snipe.

 The photograph, of Burton Mere Wetlands in Autumn, was taken by Paul Jubb.

Thursday 27th April 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Come and hear about the 12 years of BMW and the plans for the future.

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
CH48 7HL 

 

 

 

 

 

