27 Apr 2023 - Wirral Bird Club Talks RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

An illustrated presentation by a reserve team member.

The RSPB has had a presence on the Dee Estuary for 40 years, and the Burton Mere Wetlands reserve is going from strength to strength since it opened in 2011.

New breeders such as Avocet, Cattle and Great Egret, Marsh Harrier, Bittern, plus Bearded Tit, are just the icing on the huge success in increasing breeding numbers upon the reserve of ‘endangered' UK breeding species, such as Lapwing, Redshank and Snipe.

The photograph, of Burton Mere Wetlands in Autumn, was taken by Paul Jubb.

Thursday 27th April 2023, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Come and hear about the 12 years of BMW and the plans for the future.

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

CH48 7HL

