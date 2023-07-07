7 Jul 2023 - Parkgate Sunset Sounds

Published: 13th April 2023 15:02

Brand New Music Festival Parkgate Sunset Sounds Coming to The Neston Club July 2023

An excellent night of live music championing the best bands from around the North West and North Wales.

The Neston Club's brand new marquee music festival is set to be an excellent night of live music, championing the best bands from around the North West and North Wales.

Friday 7 July 2023, from 4 pm



Courtney Roberts, Events Manager for the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, tells us: " We are very excited to have local artists such as Harry James & The Weird Beards joining us for the evening.

North Wales/Liverpool based band The Montagues will be headlining the evening. Recently featured on BBC introducing and playing 2 back to back sell out shows, they are an act not to be missed!

Local food vendors will be on-site, as well as a licensed bar, record stalls and more.

Doors open at 4.30 pm on Friday 7 July 2023, to Parkgate Sunset Sounds, and tickets are on sale now.

Head over to the club's Instagram feed @the_neston_club_, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets.

To book your tickets, head to the Sunset Sounds website, or click through via the images above.

