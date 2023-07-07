  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

7 Jul 2023 - Parkgate Sunset Sounds

Published: 13th April 2023 15:02

Brand New Music Festival Parkgate Sunset Sounds Coming to The Neston Club July 2023 

An excellent night of live music championing the best bands from around the North West and North Wales. 

The Neston Club's brand new marquee music festival is set to be an excellent night of live music, championing the best bands from around the North West and North Wales.  

Brand New Music Festival Parkgate Sunset Sounds Coming to The Neston Club July 2023

Friday 7 July 2023, from 4 pm

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager for the Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club, tells us: " We are very excited to have local artists such as Harry James & The Weird Beards joining us for the evening.

North Wales/Liverpool based band The Montagues will be headlining the evening. Recently featured on BBC introducing and playing 2 back to back sell out shows, they are an act not to be missed!

Local food vendors will be on-site, as well as a licensed bar, record stalls and more.

Brand New Music Festival Parkgate Sunset Sounds Coming to The Neston Club July 2023

Doors open at 4.30 pm on Friday 7 July 2023, to Parkgate Sunset Sounds, and tickets are on sale now.

Head over to the club's Instagram feed @the_neston_club_, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets.

To book your tickets, head to the Sunset Sounds website, or click through via the images above.

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies