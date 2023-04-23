23 Apr 2023 - Neston Earth Festival

Published: 13th April 2023 16:59

Local families are invited to learn about how we can come together and make a difference to the climate crisis.

The festival offers local families the chance to learn about the steps they can take to help make a difference amidst the climate crisis, and will feature eco stalls, recycled crafts, activities, local producer food, entertainment and information on how the environment can enhance wellbeing.

Neston Earth Festival returns this April, after being postponed in September 2022.

Planned in the wake of Earth Day (22 April) the event will take place on Sunday 23rd April from 12pm-4pm, at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road in Neston, and is free to attend.

Rachel Smith, Neston Earth Festival Lead Organiser for 2023 says: "Neston Earth Festival is returning at an important time to provide lots of tips and advice as to how families can help with environmental change, with fun activities that can bring global issues to life at local level.

"Often when we think about the planet in a climate crisis we feel a sense of urgency but it can also feel overwhelming when considering how to take steps in everyday life.

"By coming together as a community we can see what we can do together locally and feel like we are making a difference in our own ways."

"We are also looking for more volunteers on the day and would be glad to hear from any local business with a sustainable aspect to their practices that might be keen to exhibit at the event."

Neston Earth Group will also be providing information on the day on what local campaigns they can get involved with, such as ‘Plastic Free Neston' that works with local businesses.

Exhibitors also include Neston High School students who'll be demonstrating the latest innovations from their ‘Precious Plastic' recycling programme that regenerates plastic into new sustainable products.

Families can just turn up on the day and the event is completely free.

To volunteer, exhibit or find out more about the event, please email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com.

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

