The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
5 May 2023 - Neston Nomads 40th Birthday Celebration

Published: 18th April 2023 21:24

Neston Nomads Celebrate 40 Years of Grass Roots Football in Neston

The birthday celebrations will take place in the Torintone Suite, at Thornton Hall Hotel in Thornton Hough

Enjoy champagne on arrival and a a three-course-meal, along with live music and a disco.

5 May 2023 - Neston Nomads 40th Birthday Celebration

Friday 5th May

Tickets are £50 and are available to buy through the joinin.online website by clicking the link, or the image above.

Torintone Suite

Thornton Hall Hotel

Thornton Hough 

 

 

 

 

 

