27 Jun 2023 - Twelfth Night Open Air Theatre

Published: 9th May 2023 23:22

As part of the events' collection from Shelter Merseyside is the outdoor theatre production of Twelfth Night.

Shelter invite you to join them at Claremont Farm this summer,

Illyria is back! This summer, let this award-winning company whisk you away to a mysterious coastal kingdom as they present Twelfth Night.

In the mysterious coastal kingdom of Illyria, it's a man's world - but not if Viola has anything to do with it! Shipwrecked and washed-up, she must use her quick wit to survive. Disguising herself as a man, she begins work for Duke Orsino. The lovesick Orsino sends Viola to woo lady Olivia on his behalf, but the disguise is so convincing that Olivia falls for Viola rather than Orsino.

Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences. It could all end in tears - even if most of them are of laughter. With singing, sword fights and silliness, you couldn't wish for more than this.

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 from 7.30 pm

Bring a chair and prepare to be entertained!

Gates open 6 pm, for the show to start at 7 pm. The show willrun for approximately 2hrs 20mins including a twenty-minute interval.

Suitable for ages 8+

Food and a cash bar are available on-site at Claremont Farm.

Illyria supports Equity's 'Professionally Made, Professionally Paid' campaign for fair pay and working conditions

Claremont Farm

Old Clatterbridge Road

Bebington

CH63 4JB

