19 May 2023 - Neston Singers Sumer is incumen in
|Published: 20th April 2023 20:36
Neston Singers Present a Wonderful Concert of Traditional and Original Music
Musical Director: Ian Bysh
Organist & Accompanist: John Hosking
Compere: Claire Henderson-Davies
Friday 19th May 2023 at 7.30pm
Entrance is £7.00, and children under 12 go free. Tickets are available from any Neston Singers' member or you may pay at the door. There will also be a raffle.
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ
