30 Apr 2023 - Ness Botanic Gardens' Anniversary Lecture

Published: 21st April 2023 11:49

Join botanist Dr Hugh McAllister to discover the time sequence of how plants were chosen and planted at Ness Botanic Gardens.

Ness was established 125 years ago by plantsman Arthur K. Bulley to trial and introduce the wealth of plants that were being encountered abroad, eventually sponsoring plant-hunting expeditions and setting up the nursery Bees Seeds Ltd. This passion for plants and sharing them with wider audiences has been an enduring legacy that has continued through the last 75 years at Ness in its role as a university botanic garden.

Join botanist Dr Hugh McAllister to discover the time sequence of how plants were chosen and planted at Ness, concentrating on those introduced to cultivation through Ness which everyone can grow in their own gardens.

Sunday 30 April, 2.30 pm to 4 pm

Admission if free, but please book your places in advance, clicking through to the University of Liverpool website, or clicking on the image above.

The talk is suitable for adults over eighteen who are interested in gardening.

 Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

 

 

