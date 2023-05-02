2 May 2023 - Ness Neighbours' Coronation Coffee Morning

Published: 26th April 2023 09:22

A 'Right Royal Coffee Morning' awaits you in Ness...

Tuesday 2 May, from 10 am



Come and join Ness Neighbours as we celebrate the forthcoming Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, and also remember with them Her Late Majesty's reign with the dedication of the tree planted to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee last May.

Ness Village Hall will be specially decorated for this once-in-a-lifetime event, please wear something patriotic - red, white and blue.

Toast His Majesty's health with a free glass of bubbly, too.

All are welcome at Ness Village Hall from 10 am, where there will be the usual spread of delicious homemade cakes and unlimited real coffee - all for only £3 a head. Free Parking, too!

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

