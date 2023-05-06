6 May 2023 - Celebrate The King's Coronation

Published: 26th April 2023 20:25

Come and celebrate the coronation of His Majesty at the Neston Royal British Legion.

Saturday, 6 May 2023, from 10 am



King Charles III will officially be crowned King and Neston Royal British Legion want you to join there to celebrate this historic day.

It is free to attend and there will be complimentary tea, coffee, biscuits and scones, courtesy of the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion.

We hope to see you there.

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

