6 May 2023 - Join Together to Watch the Coronation

Published: 26th April 2023 20:55

Particularly for people who would be watching alone, join us to watch the Coronation of King Charles III.

Saturday, 6 May - 10 am to 2 pm

The coronation of King Charles III is a historic moment. Don't watch alone, join us for a live-stream on our Neston Flicks big screen, at Neston Civic Hall.

Entry is free, and refreshments will be served.

As more information is released by Buckingham Palace, we will update the event.

Click on the images above and below to buy your tickets through the NCYC website.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.