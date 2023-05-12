12 May 2023 - Bring Your Torch to the Bat Walk at Lees Lane Ponds

Published: 4th May 2023 22:01

Come and be wowed by our local bats

Friday 12 May, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm

Come and be wowed by our local bats as they swoop over the Ponds at dusk.

Use our detectors to identify the species with the help of experts.

It is a magical evening if the weather is warm as the bats will out after a long winter. We suggest you wear suitable footwear for a short walk and bring appropriate clothing for the weather and a torch. We will gather at 9pm at the car park at Lees Lane Ponds.

A short introduction about bats is followed by a walk along the Wirral Way and down into the eerie cutting after darkness falls.

This event has been sponsored by the community group Friends of Lees Lane Ponds and supported by Cheshire West and Chester Countryside Rangers.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.