14 May 2023 - Wirral Classic Car Show 2023

Author: John Cartlidge Published: 8th May 2023 20:03

A grand day out with hundreds of classic cars, bikes and assorted other vehicles.

Sunday 14th May - Noon to 3pm

The 2023 Wirral Classic Car Show takes place on Sunday 14th May at Claremont Farm.

Organised by Wirral Classic Car Club with free entry and free parking for all visitors.

Typically 150 to 200 cars, bikes and assorted other vehicles dating from the early 1900s to the modern day.

Please come along, have a look around, chat with the owners and grab a few photos.

Usual Claremont Farm facilities, plus live music from Harry James, and a variety of food and drink offerings from Claremont Farm, the Dough Brothers and Lovage and Rosemary.

A grand day out.

Claremont Farm

Old Clatterbridge Road

Bebington

Wirral

CH63 4JB

