17 Jun 2023 - Birkenhead Choral Society Coronation Tribute

Author: Collette Byrne, on behalf of Birkenhead Choral Society Published: 8th May 2023 21:10

On Saturday 17th June 2023 Birkenhead Choral Society will honour the Coronation of King Charles III.

Saturday 17 June at 7.30 pm



Join us for a wonderful programme of music befitting a Royal Coronation, including Vivaldi - Gloria, Handel - Coronation Anthems, Vaughan Williams, Parry, Elgar, Britten with Young Soloists - all this and a few surprises. Remember to bring your Flag!

'Early Bird' tickets £12 available from Choir Members or online at TryBooking.com.

Tickets on the door £15.

Under 19s and Students with ID FREE.

Performance begins at 7.30pm prompt.

St Saviours Church

30 Bidston Road

Oxton

Birkenhead

Merseyside

CH43 2JZ

