7 Jul 2023 - SOLD OUT Wine-Tasting Evening at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 5th June 2023 22:42

The Blue Bicycle, with Taste Together, is bringing you two wine-tasting events this summer.

Please note that the event on 7 July is now fully booked.

 7 Jul 2023 - Wine Tasting Evening

Friday 7 July 2023, from 7 pm

The Blue Bicycle is teaming up with Taste Together this July and August to bring you not one, but two Wine Tasting Events, and we could not be more excited!

Sit, sip, and savour in the beautiful blossom of The Blue Bicycle this summer; a family-run bistro that delivers delicious dishes too.

Book Your Ticket Today

View and book your tickets today by clicking here, or on the flyer above.

The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

 Facebook

