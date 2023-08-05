5 Aug 2023 - Wine-Tasting Evening at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 9th May 2023 16:20

The Blue Bicycle, with Taste Together, is bringing you two wine-tasting events this summer.

Saturday 5 August, from 7 pm



The Blue Bicycle is teaming up with Taste Together this July and August to bring you not one, but two Wine Tasting Events, and we could not be more excited!

Sit, sip, and savour in the beautiful blossom of The Blue Bicycle this summer; a family-run bistro that delivers delicious dishes too.

View and book your tickets today by clicking here, or on the flyer above.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

thebluebicycle.co.uk

