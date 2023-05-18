18 May 2023 - Neston Flower Society Talks From Dogs to Dogwood

Published: 10th May 2023 11:10

Anne Russell from Middlewich is the Society's Demonstrator this month with From Dogs to Dogwood.

Society members and friends celebrated together pre-Coronation.

Thursday 18 May, 10 am to 12 pm

Coffee is served from 9.30 am, with the demonstration at 10.30 am.

Visitors are very welcome: £5.00.

All flower arrangements are raffled off. You might be lucky.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

